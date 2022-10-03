Obituary: Cox, Robert Owen

Robert Owen Cox, 88, of Boardman, OH, formerly of Belpre, died September 29, 2022, at his residence.

Robert was born March 21, 1934, in Wirt County, WV, and was the son of the late James Okey and Opel Miller Cox.

Robert had worked as a Mill Tender for U.S. Steel.  He enjoyed horseback riding and camping.

Robert is survived by his daughters Kathy Allen (Rex) of Boardman, OH, and Cindy Sullin (Ron) of TX; sons Robert Cox of Boardman and Ricky Cox of Youngstown; sisters Ramona Watson of Belpre and Ruth Mann of TX; brother Raymond Cox; 7 grandchildren, Amy Smith, Amanda, Ricky, Robert, and James Cox, Daniel and Matthew Halishack; step-grandson James Allen and 18 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Margaret “Sissy” D. Cox, and his sisters, Rachel Hamrick, Rhoda Gay Wade, and brother Ron Cox.

Funeral services will be 11 am Wednesday, October 5, 2022, at the Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.  Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.  The visitation will be Tuesday from 6-8 pm.  Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

