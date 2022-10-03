Obituary: Harris, Brenda J

Brenda J Harris, 70, of Vienna, WV, passed away September 24, 2022, at the Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

She was born on June 4, 1952, in Elkins, WV, the daughter of the late Frank B. and Ernestine Hazel Scott Moore.

Brenda graduated from Elkins High School with the class of 1970. She moved to Parkersburg to attend and graduate from Mt. State College, focusing on accounting. She worked as a bookkeeper for various oil and gas companies, retiring after forty years. She will be remembered as a wonderful single mom and devoted grandmother. Her grandchildren were the center of her world, and she truly enjoyed the companionship of her special dogs.

Brenda is survived by her two daughters Shelley Bunnell (Tom) of Vienna, and Misty Lewis of Huntington, four grandchildren, Taytum Lewis, Sheridan, Harper, and Reagan Bunnell, and her five siblings, Dave Moore of NC, Barbara Chamberlain of Elkins, Beverly Basil of Fredericksburg, VA, Phil Moore (Diane) of Waterford, OH, Beth Meadows of Elkins, several nieces and nephews and a host of friends to whom she was considered to be their second mom.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three siblings Evelyn Kay Moore, Steven Moore, and Betty Moore.

A Life Celebration will be held at 6 pm Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family will receive friends from 4 - 6 before the Saturday service.

