Obituary: Henthorn Sr., Creighton L.

Creighton L. Henthorn, Sr. 69, of Parkersburg, passed away September 27, 2022, at the Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown, WV.

He was born in Bellaire, OH., the son of the late John B. and Naomi M. Wallace Henthorn.

He had been employed by Johns Manville for 25 years and had worked at Walmart in Vienna for 15 years. He loved hunting, fishing, and building model railroads. He enjoyed World War II and Civil War history and enjoyed traveling and visiting historical places. He had attended the Broadway Church of the Nazarene.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Nina R. Stewart Henthorn of Parkersburg. His children, Creighton L Henthorn Jr. (Melinda) of Parkersburg and Janelle Dye (David) of Mineral Wells, WV. His grandchildren, Rachael Hummel (Chris), Emily Marie Henthorn, Lauren Elizabeth Henthorn, Britney Nicole Henthorn, and Krishana McReynolds (Kevin), His great-grandchildren, Aaron Marshall, Braxton Marshall, James McReynolds, and Isabella McReynolds. His honorary son, Daniel Hickman (Amy), and their children, Alex Hickman and Heidi Hover (Paul). His brother, Craig Seals (Rita) of Coolville, OH. His sister, Bobby Jo Wilson of Marietta, OH. Joyce Mullins of Guntersville, AL and Regina Ray (Dale) of Parkersburg; His mother in law, Pauline Bennett Stewart of Parkersburg; His sister in law Joyce Briles (Johnny) of Parkersburg; His brother in law, Dale Stewart (Loretta) of Parkersburg and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by two grandsons, Michael Creighton Henthorn and Jonathan Louis Henthorn, and his brother-in-law, Dick Wilson.

Funeral services will be Monday at 11:00 am at the Broadway Church of the Nazarene with Pastor John Witmer officiating. Burial will be in the Evergreen North Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and Monday from 10:00 am until service time at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project 600 River Avenue Suite 400, Pittsburgh, PA. 15212.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

