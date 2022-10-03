Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn

Chantel Lynn Knotts, 31, of Parkersburg, died September 30, 2022, at her residence. She was born February 22, 1991, in Parkersburg, WV, a daughter of Sherry Lynn Knotts of Parkersburg and David W. Knotts, II of Florida.

She worked for Marietta Memorial Hospital as a Phlebotomist and was a strong believer in God. She contained strong perseverance in her ability to fight and overcome life’s challenges while still being there for others and spoiling her nieces and nephews. She was also a strong advocate for the “Be the Foundation.”

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her fiancée, Josh Westfall, with who she shared life together with for the last ten years; their beloved daughter, Sophia; two brothers, Brandon (Katie) Cline and Coty Knotts, both of Parkersburg; one sister, Rikki Morris of AL; special cousin, Courtney Thompson of Parkersburg; future mother-in-law, Tammy Walker; special Grandparents, Delmas and Sandy Walker of Walton, WV; many other aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents, Larry and Donna Hughes.

Funeral services will be Thursday at 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with Pastor Mike Lamb officiating.

Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

Visitation will be held Wednesday 2-4 & 6-8 pm and Thursday one hour before the funeral home service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

