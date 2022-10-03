Obituary: Luther, Janet Lea

Janet Lea Luther, 66, of Harrisville, was called home on Oct. 2, 2022.

She was born Oct 23, 1955, in Parkersburg, the daughter of the late Samuel and Edna Mae Casto Cox.  Janet had worked in the Ritchie County Garment factories, Shepherd Nursing Home, and Home Health.  She enjoyed reading, bingo, games, word searches, and spending time with friends and family.

Janet is survived by two daughters, Rebecca L. “Beck” Luther (Ronnie Higgins) of Harrisville and Amber D. Luther (Jed Davis) of Pennsboro; sister, Sharon Marshall (David Johnson) of Belmont; brothers, Gary Cox, Donald Cox (Trena) and Wendell Cox (Angie) all of Harrisville; and grandchildren, Austin Luther (Leah) of Houston, TX, Brianna Wolf (Jared) of Harrisville, Abby Edwards of Morgantown, Colten Luther of Parkersburg and Tori Davis of Pennsboro.

Her parents, son Steven “Wayne” Luther, and brother Lewis Cox, preceded her death.

In accordance with her wishes, Janet will be cremated with a memorial service at 2 PM, October 22, 2022, at Spruce Grove Church.  Raiguel Funeral Home assisted the family, and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

