Obituary: Martino, Joseph Thomas

Joseph Thomas Martino, 81, of Parkersburg passed away September 17, 2022 at Worthington Nursing & Rehabilitation.

He was born on June 19, 1941 in Philadelphia, PA, the son of the late Joseph Salvatore and Stella Koruba Martino.

Joe had proudly served his country in the US Marines. He enjoyed collecting military memorabilia and went to many military shows to buy and sell military collectables. He was a member of Plumber and Pipefitters Union Local 690 in Philadelphia, working in the Parkersburg and Marietta area.

Joe is survived by his wife Candy Martino, daughters Sherry Robinson, Julie Martino, Susie Atkinson, June Bush, Lisa Sayger, son Rick Bracey, and brothers Bobby Martino and Michael Martino.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Joseph Thomas Martino and grandson Robbie Joseph Martino.

American Legion Post will have full military rites at 6 pm Thursday at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.

The family will then receive friends until 8 pm. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.