Obituary: McDonald, Lloyd Cecil

Lloyd Cecil McDonald, 79, of Belleville, West Virginia, passed away on September 29th, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital with his brothers Richard and Bob by his side.

He was born to parents Tessie(Sims) and Roy McDonald, on September 22, 1943, in Wood County, West Virginia. Like many of that time period, Lloyd did not graduate high school and worked with his father to help provide for the family. He was very proud, however, to receive his high school equivalency diploma in 1965.

Lloyd was predeceased by his parents, wife Wendy McDonald, whom he missed dearly, and brother-in-law Clark(Molly) Powell.

He is survived by his sisters Phyllis Bumgarner and Joyce Petty; brothers Robert “Bob” (Teresa) McDonald and Richard (Judy) McDonald; brother-in-law Carl Powell; children Ron (Kelly) McDonald, Lisa Cross, and Tina (Alex) Kocher; grandchildren Megan Cross, Tiffany Baldwin, Ashley(Scott) Rhoten, Katie(David) McDonald, Taylor(Jeffrey) McDonald, Tyler (Pam) McDonald and Tressa Forshey; four great-grandchildren including one expected in January, many nieces and nephews(including greats and great-greats), and many special friends.

Lloyd had many jobs over his life, including spending many years with Jones and Brown in Mineral Wells. He had a particular love of running the roads in and around his home state and fondly remembered the many trips he took with his friends over the years. As recently as October of 2020, he worked as a bridge escort, guiding oversized loads safely across bridges all over West Virginia.

Visitation will be held Monday, October 3rd, from 2 - 4 pm and 6 - 8 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 7th Street, with the funeral service on Tuesday at 11 am the following day.

Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery South in Parkersburg, WV. Dinner for family and friends will follow in the fellowship hall at Bible Baptist Church, 4100 Cypress Street, Parkersburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Belleville Homecoming Committee, c/o Debra Buckley, 998 Middle Fork Lee Creek Road, Belleville, WV 26133, as Lloyd was a frequent visitor to the festival.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.