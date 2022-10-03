Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Bridgett Nichole Willis, 36, of Walker, WV, passed away from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. She was the daughter of Sabrina Butler Dooley and the late Brian Keith Dooley. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by her grandparents Billy Butler and Margaret and John Dooley.

A graduate of Wirt County High School with the class of 2006, Mrs. Willis enjoyed wood burning, drawing, baking, and spending time with her children.

She is survived by her mother, Sabrina Dooley, her husband, Ricky Lynn Willis; her children, Keith Harley and Sabrina Barker; her siblings, Alicia Dooley and Sheena and Jeff Dooley; grandmother Sandra Butler and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Graveside services will be 11:00 am, Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Beatty Cemetery on Sonoma Road, Burning Springs, WV.  Matheny Whited Funeral Home was honored to assist the family.

