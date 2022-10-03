Opening statements to start Tuesday the Victor Lee Thompson Trial

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Opening statements will start tomorrow morning in the trial of Victor Lee Thompson.

Thompson is charged with two counts of murder and one count of burglary in connection to the May 2021 killing of Darren Salaam.

Jury selection for the trial started this afternoon in Judge Wharton’s courtroom.

The opening statements are set to begin at 9 A.M. tomorrow morning.

We’ll have more as we follow the trial during the week.

