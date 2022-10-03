Spectator who died at Steelers game identified

PITTSBURGH (WDTV/AP) - A spectator who died at Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium has been identified.

CBS station KDKA reports the victim has been identified as 27-year-old Dalton Keane, of Monaca, Pennsylvania.

The fall reportedly occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium around 4:45 p.m., and Keane fell approximately 40 feet.

An investigation is now underway.

“We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,” the Steelers said in a statement to the Associated Press. “We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.”

FOR PRIOR COVERAGE:

Spectator at Steelers game dies after fall from escalator

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.