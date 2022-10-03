Students learn CPR/AED for S.T.E.A.M classes at Caperton Center

By Kheron Alston
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Monday afternoon middle school students gathered at the Caperton Center to learn CPR/AED for their Science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics class.

The students will not be CPR certified but Wood County school nurse, Sherri Hudgins, is sure the students will be able to perform when necessary.

“I am certain that these children if they had to go home and do it today they would be able to do it and understand why they’re doing what they’re doing. They’ve learned that the heart and the lungs work together,” Hudgins said.

Hudgins also added that she felt that teaching students skills such as CPR can only lead to a lifetime of knowledge that will be able to help them in emergency situations.

