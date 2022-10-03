Two events will be held to discuss Amendment Two on the November ballot

Gov. Jim Justice to come to Parkersburg
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.
ADVA launches Operation We Remember to raise awareness about veteran suicide prevention.(WBRC)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 5:20 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

There will be two events in Parkersburg discussing an Amendment Two on the November ballot.

Governor Jim Justice will hold a community conversation to meet people and talk about the amendment at 3:00P.M.

The event will be at the Judge Donald F. Black Courthouse Annex.

Also tomorrow is a roundtable discussion by the West Virginia Chamber of Commerce (WVCC) and the West Virginia Manufacturers Association (WVMA).

Rebecca Mcphail, The president of the WVMA said the roundtable will host members of the two organizations but welcomes anyone in the community who is interested as well.

“We’d love to have input from others. We would welcome anyone to participate that has an interest.”

The roundtable will be at 12:00P.M. on the second floor of the Parkersburg City Building.

RSVP’s are required for the roundtable. You can send an email to rebecca@wvma.com.

