Music icons react to Loretta Lynn’s death

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement.

Music stars took to social media to address the death.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Dolly Parton said. “I will miss her dearly as we all will.”

Music streaming giant Spotify also posted a message, calling Lynn “A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country.”

A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country. There was no one like Loretta Lynn. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/LPulhmrWCV — Spotify (@Spotify) October 4, 2022

The Oak Ridge Boys also posted about Lynn’s passing, comparing her to the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II. “Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all,” the band said.

Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all … 😢 #RIPLorretta pic.twitter.com/eUlgqVhNjF — The Oak Ridge Boys (@oakridgeboys) October 4, 2022

The Grand Ole Opry also paid their respects for the music legend.

60 years of Opry membership, countless memories, songs and stories.



Our Opry family turns to music when words fail. Thank you for all you’ve given to the Opry, @LorettaLynn.



We love you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/NnLMzTRIWE — Grand Ole Opry (@opry) October 4, 2022

The Country Music Hall of Fame also issued a statement on Lynn’s passing.

“Loretta Lynn's life was unlike any other, yet she drew from it a body of work that resonates with people everywhere. In a music business that is often concerned with aspiration and fantasy, Loretta insisted on sharing her own brash and brave truth.”



—Kyle Young, CEO pic.twitter.com/pSJlkzT9aD — Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum (@countrymusichof) October 4, 2022

Carrie Underwood also posted about her passing, mentioning the first time she met Lynn.

The first time I met Loretta Lynn was at the Grand Ole Opry at beginning of my career. I was chatting in the corner with another artist and someone walked behind me and smacked me on the rear end! I turned around and there she was…in a big sparkly dress.. https://t.co/LG40fLLSiG pic.twitter.com/BGfL0SVwEo — Carrie Underwood (@carrieunderwood) October 4, 2022

