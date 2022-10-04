Music icons react to Loretta Lynn’s death

Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on...
Loretta Lynn performs at the BBC Music Showcase at Stubb's during South By Southwest on Thursday, March 17, 2016, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rich Fury/Invision/AP)(Rich Fury | Rich Fury/Invision/AP)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Music icons from all over are reacting to the death of country music legend Loretta Lynn.

Lynn passed away in her sleep at her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home Tuesday.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep at home in her beloved ranch in Hurricane Mills,” the family said in a statement.

Music stars took to social media to address the death.

“So sorry to hear about my sister, friend Loretta,” Dolly Parton said. “I will miss her dearly as we all will.”

Music streaming giant Spotify also posted a message, calling Lynn “A pioneer of her genre and a trailblazer for today’s women in country.”

The Oak Ridge Boys also posted about Lynn’s passing, comparing her to the recently passed Queen Elizabeth II. “Very sad news this morning … LORETTA LYNN has gone home … Great Britain lost their Queen … now we have lost ours … Rest easy ma’am. You were loved all,” the band said.

The Grand Ole Opry also paid their respects for the music legend.

The Country Music Hall of Fame also issued a statement on Lynn’s passing.

Carrie Underwood also posted about her passing, mentioning the first time she met Lynn.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole
Chantel Lynn Knotts Obit
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

A judge will determine whether Martinez is psychologically fit to stand trial.
W.Va. Supreme Court hears arguments in school voucher case
West Virginia fall turkey hunting season opens Saturday
Sen. Shelley Moore Capito
Sen. Capito visits NCWV Airport, The Bridge Sports Complex
Gov. Jim Justice holds a press briefing October 4.
Gov. Justice unveils $2 million W.Va. School Safety Initiative plan