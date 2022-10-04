Obituary: Brooks, Dora

Dora Brooks, 93, of Marietta, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on February 10, 1929, in Zehlendorf, Berlin, Germany, to Viktor and Freda Gurski. She grew up in Berlin under Nazi rule and also lived there through the duration of World War II. She remembered nearly everything and had countless stories to tell about that time.

She came to the United States in February of 1948 and married her husband, George W. Brooks, that same month in Greenup, Kentucky. They made their home in Dart, Ohio, and lived there for many years. He preceded her in death on November 4, 1980.

Dora is survived by her daughters, Gloria Vuksic of Marietta and Judie (Doug) Hartshorn of Newport; a son-in-law, Jim Vuksic of Marietta; her grandsons, Mike (Rachel) Vuksic of Marietta, Jamie (Kim) Vuksic of Marietta and Mark Hartshorn of Marietta; her great-grandchildren, Reece and Reagan Vuksic of Marietta and Kelsey Stevens (Brian Miller) of Marietta and also a great-great-grandson, Colson Miller. She will be sadly missed by her entire family, all of whom she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, brothers, Willie and Joachim; sisters, Jutta and Vera; a granddaughter-in-law, Jill Hartshorn, as well as by two of her dear friends, Hedy Benner and Jack Brown.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday (Oct. 8) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, with burial following in Eddy’s Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8. Messages of sympathy may be made to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

