Obituary: Harker, Eugene David

Eugene David Harker of Belpre, born January 5, 1934, in Fairmont, WV, went home to be with his heavenly father on Oct 2, 2022.

He departed from Marietta Memorial Hospital, surrounded by his family he loved. He was the most gentle and loving person in the world. He will be dearly missed by all that knew him.

He was proceeded in death by his parents Etherl Harker Fisher and George Radcliff, his wife Patricia L. Harker of 66 years, brother Glen Radcliff and son-in-law Chuck Barton.

He is survived by his six children, Becky (Gregg) Fox, David (Mary) Harker, Pam (Ron) Barton, Betty (Bob) Quigley, Gary (Wendy) Harker, and Ricky (Tonya) Harker, along with their eleven grandchildren, ten great-great-grandchildren and special niece Brenda Moore.

Eugene proudly served in the U.S. Army from 1953 -1955. He was a member of Calvary Community Church for over 60 years. Retired from CSX corporation in 1996 after 40 years of service. He also worked at WCVV radio in Belpre for many years.

Visitation will be at Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre, OH, from 5:00 - 7:00 PM, October 6, 2022, and service will be Friday at 11:00 AM, October 7, 2022.

Burial will be at Evergreen Cemetery of Belpre following the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

