Obituary: Hill, William W. (Wally)

William W. (Wally) Hill of Belpre, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, October 1, at the age of 83. After several months of declining health, Wally died peacefully with family members at his side.

Wally was born in Caldwell, Ohio, on November 10, 1938, to father John William Hill and mother Kathleen Emily (Hazard) Hill. The middle of three children, Wally, was a strong student, and after graduating from Caldwell High School, he attended The Ohio State University as a member of the ROTC program. He graduated with a Doctor of Optometry in 1962.

After graduation, Wally served at Carswell Air Force Base in Forth Worth, Texas. While serving, he met and married LaRue, his wife of 55 years. After completing his service, Wally and LaRue moved to Belpre, where he formed a partnership with Dr. William Lofty to open an optometric practice. Together they grew their practice and joyfully served the community for 46 years.

Wally was an active member of the Belpre and Little Hocking communities. He was a long-time member of the Belpre Lions Club and served as president. He was president of the Little Hocking School PTO. Wally enjoyed being a Cub Scout leader. Wally was a member of the Belpre First Federal Bank Board and Belpre Area Community Foundation.

Wally was an enthusiastic fan of The Ohio State, an avid stamp collector, and a skilled woodworker. He was a loving and supportive husband, father, and grandfather.

Wally was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Margaret (Tally) Hill, and his wife LaRue (Kyle) Hill.

He is survived by his brother John Downey Hill (Joan), his children John William Hill (Staci), Mary Kathleen Martin, Elizabeth Ann Kauffman (David), and grandchildren Kyle Thomas Martin, Leslie Anne Stellfox (Curtis), Matthew William Hill (Lauren), Sarah LaRue Kauffman, Rachel Pauline Kauffman, Derek Gene Hill, Joshua Edwin Kauffman, and Jacob William Kauffman.

A visitation for Wally is planned for Friday, October 7, 2022, from 4 pm to 7 pm.

The visitation will be at Leavitt Funeral Home on 801 Victor Street, Belpre, Ohio.

A funeral mass will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Little Hocking on Saturday, October 8, at 11:00 am.

All are invited to attend. People wishing to honor Wally’s lifelong commitment to family and community can make donations to the Belpre Area Community Foundation or the Nationwide Children’s Hospital.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.