Obituary: Rose-West, Tina Kay (Davis)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Tina Kay (Davis) Rose-West went into the arms of Jesus, surrounded by family, on October 1, 2022.

She was born in Marietta on December 4, 1965, to Rose (Strahler)and Galen Davis. She grew up in Lowell, OH, and graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1984.

Tina was employed at Tyson, where she worked the night shift as a sanitation technician. She lived in Butler, KY. Tina is survived by her mother and two sons, Charles Galen (Stephanie) Rose of Marietta, OH, and Corey Michael (Chelsea) Rose of Washington Court House, OH. Two sisters, Lisa (Dave) Stephenson of Brooksville, KY, and Lori (Leonard) Barth of Newport, OH. Four grandchildren that she loved spending time with, Kadence, Kiersten, Carter, and Kelsie, all from Washington Court House, OH. Also, three nephews, one niece, and one great nephew. Tina enjoyed being with family and friends. And especially taking family vacations.

She was preceded in death by her father, maternal and paternal grandparents, two uncles, and two aunts.

As per Tina’s wishes, she will be cremated. A memorial service will be held on October 9 at 2:00 PM at Lowell Christian Church.

She requested that her ashes be taken to Florida and scattered in the ocean, which will be done on a family vacation next summer.

The family would like to thank Tucker Yokum Williams Funeral Home for taking care of her arrangements.

We would also like to thank Georgetown Community Hospital for their excellent care and compassion while Tina was there.

