Obituary: Stephens, David Lawrence

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
David Lawrence Stephens, 86, left this life and joined his recently departed wife in Heaven on Sunday, October 2, 2022. He passed away in his home in Parkersburg, surrounded by his children. Deeply loved by his family and friends, he was a long-time member of the Trinity United Methodist Church, an avid golfer, and a great fan of Parkersburg South High School and WVU sports.

Dave is survived by his sister Aileen Jarzynski of Lubeck; brother Gary (Kay) Stephens of Columbus; his children; David Stephens, Barbara (Steve) Varner, Donald Stephens, and Joseph (Sarah) Stephens; seven grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Nancy; his parents, PK and Hazel Stephens; his brothers Samuel Stephens, of St. Petersburg, Florida; Paul Stephens, of Parkersburg; and Darrel Stephens, of Parkersburg; and his granddaughter Risa Lee Varner.

It was Dave’s wish not to have a traditional service. A celebration of his life will be planned in the coming weeks. For those who wish to share a memory or message of comfort with the Stephens family, please visit vaughankimes.com

