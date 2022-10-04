Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph

Mark Joseph Tilton, 53, of Lowell, OH, passed away Monday, October 3, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born in Marietta, OH, on December 24, 1968, to Roy and Pam (Mills) Tilton.

Mark graduated from Fort Frye High School in 1987 and proudly served his country in the US Army and US Navy. While in the Army, Mark served in Operation Iraqi Freedom as Captain of the 1st Battalion 150th Armor Regiment. In the Navy, Mark served as an EOD Tech and also trained Dolphins as a Navy Seal. He served his hometown as a narcotics detective with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Mark enjoyed playing checkers and chess with family and friends, deer hunting, and loved watching Ohio State football. Mark treasured his time spent with his service dog, G.G., and his cat, Lupe.

In addition to his parents, Mark is survived by his three children, Shelby (Leon) Tilton, Samantha Tilton, Sarah (Riley) Tilton, step-daughter, Ashley (Nick) Nau, sister, Marcia (Mike) Hill, grandson, Matthias Hockenbrocht, niece, Sofia Fonseca, nephews, Alejandro and Gabriel Fonseca, special friend, Lisa Huck, Uncle Larry Tilton and Aunt Donna Rigby.

Mark was preceded in death by his grandparents, Mary Tilton, Dewey Tilton, Mary Mills, and Joe Mills.

Funeral services will be Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 11:00 at the Lowell Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes, with retired Pastor David Barkley and Pastor Kevin Kratzer officiating. Burial to follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. The family will greet friends on Friday from 2-4 and 6-8 pm.

Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes of Lowell is honored to serve Mark’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.