Obituary: Watkins, Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch)

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 3:54 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Gerald L. (Jerry) (Butch) Watkins, 82, of Little Hocking, OH, passed away Oct. 2nd, 2022. Born in Knoxville, OH, he was one of five children.

He attended Porterfield Baptist Church and was a true Christian man. Butch never knew a stranger and was a friend to anyone. A truck driver by trade, he worked at many companies, including; Wood Mobile Homes, Miller Produce of Belpre, Borg Warner, A&R Transport, and Walmart.

He leaves behind his wife of 61 years, Barbara Clark Watkins, his daughter Angela Lynn Watkins, and two grandchildren, Vadalyn Watkins Taylor and Dexter Barry Watkins Taylor.

He was preceded in death by his son, Barry Clark Watkins, his mother, Dorothy Watkins, his sisters Sandra Miller and Janice Wood, and his brother, Curtis Watkins.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, October 22nd, 2022, at the Porterfield Baptist Church, with Pastor Mark Eaton officiating.

The family has entrusted Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home of Belpre with the arrangements.

