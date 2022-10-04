October is Pedestrian Safety Month, West Virginia attempts to expand pedestrian safety education

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This month is pedestrian safety month and West Virginia is doing it’s best to see a consistent decline in pedestrian deaths.

From 2019-2020 the state saw a decrease in pedestrian deaths.

Governor’s highway safety patrol Public Information Officer, Aimee Cantrell, says that pedestrians need to be part of the reason they are safe but the drivers also have some accountability.

“Drivers do hold a little bit more responsibility for making sure they are looking for pedestrians, that they’re not driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, that they are not using their cell phones. The rules of the road if you will,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell added that they are doing their best to continue the education for drivers and pedestrians.

