Ohio and West Virginia voting officials give voting registration information

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Voting officials are looking to get people registered for the midterm election before the deadline.

The registration deadline in West Virginia is on October 18 and the Ohio deadline is on October 12.

“We would like to have them bring their Ohio driver’s license or a federal I.D. like that. We can also take any utility bills if they recently moved that has their new address on that. We can take that as well,” says Washington County Board of Elections deputy director, Karen Pawloski.

Officials on opposite sides of the Ohio river are requesting that people bring the proper forms to register in their area and how to properly register before the deadline.

“If you have a state-issued I.D. you can do it online to govote.wv.com. We have paper applications at most of the post offices also,” says Wood County Clerk, Mark Rhodes. “So, there’s a variety of places where you can pick up a form and get registered. As long as we have it by the 18th, we can make sure that you’re in, get you active, get your precinct assigned to you. And your card back to you so you can vote.”

For more information on early voting dates in both Ohio and West Virginia, can click on either link.

The Washington County Board of Elections has also seen a significant amount of redistricting in the county, the information about polling locations is below:

-If you voted at the Belpre Church of Christ you will be voting at Belpre H.S.

-First Church of the Nazarene and Knights of Columbus will now go to the Washington Co. Junior Fair Building

-The Lighthouse Baptist Church and Porterfield Baptist Church voters will go to Warren H.S.

-New Matamoras Public Library switches to New Matamoras Elementary School

-Newport United Methodist Church will be moving to Newport Elementary School

-Pinehurst Christian Church voters will go to the Washington Co. Career Center

-Lower Paw Paw Church voters will head to Salem Liberty Elementary School

-And St. Bernards Catholic Church and Watertown Volunteer Fire Dept. voters will go to the Waterford Elementary School gym

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.