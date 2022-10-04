Red Cross continues to provide disaster relief after Hurricane Ian

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “You know, there are people like you and I that have just had the worst day of their life. And they worked for 20 years to build a home and family and all of that,” says American Red Cross disaster relief volunteer, Charles “Chip” Pickering. “And all of a sudden, all that is taken away.”

Many people in the line of Hurricane Ian have found themselves displaced from their home.

And because of this, disaster relief volunteers from the American Red Cross, like Charles “Chip” Pickering are in Florida to help.

“The interesting thing about this disaster response and this is one of the larger two or three that I’ve seen,” says Pickering.

Pickering and other volunteers arrived in Sebring, Florida on the second day after landfall.

Pickering says initially the Alan Jay Arena – where they are holding shelter to hurricane victims – housed roughly 250 people.

As of Monday, there are less than 10 people remaining.

“Our current count is four clients in this particular location,” says Pickering. “The current client count across the disaster response at this point is 2,781 last night.”

With there being thousands of disaster victims statewide still in need, volunteers are continuing to use the resources and skills available to help.

“So, these are all different skillsets that people bring to there,” says Pickering. “We’ll provide feeding, we’re actually in a community building that has a wireless internet. So, folks that have lost their homes can connect with the local community resources that can find temporary housing.”

If you would like to become a disaster relief volunteer for the American Red Cross, you can click on this link to sign up.

