Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’

A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do the same.(AP Photo/Peter Kramer, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A report claims model Gisele Bundchen, who is the wife of NFL star Tom Brady, has hired a divorce lawyer.

People reports its sources are saying that Bundchen has hired a lawyer after months of tension with Brady.

According to the outlet, Brady is looking at doing the same while “trying to figure out what to do.”

Neither Bundchen nor Brady have responded to allegations of marital issues.

The couple has been married since 2009, but reports from last month said the two were living separately.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole
Chantel Lynn Knotts Obit
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager
A Michigan judge dismissed charges Tuesday against seven people in the Flint water scandal,...
Judge tosses charges against 7 people in Flint water crisis
Investigators work the scene where multiple people were shot near a high school in...
Teen sought in ambush outside Pa. school that killed 1, hurt 4
Police respond to a home on Adele Street in Charleston after a woman's body was found October 4.
Police make gruesome discovery during wellness check
Oath Keepers founder: Be ‘ready to fight’ after Trump loss