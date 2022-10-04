Student Athlete of the Week: Aiden Merritt

SAW: Aiden Merritt
SAW: Aiden Merritt(Evan Lasek, WTAP)
By Evan Lasek
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aiden Merritt, a junior from Parkersburg High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a two year starter for the Big Reds varsity soccer team, his goal keeping skills have been critical in the success of the team as they near the start of playoffs.

Aiden has a busy life on top of year round soccer. He is a big part of his church, holds a GPA higher than a 4.0 and is part of multiple clubs and extracurricular activities at Parkersburg.

Aiden hopes for his team to make a deep playoff run and he would love to be named to the All-State team for Class AAA.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole
Chantel Lynn Knotts Obit
Obituary: Knotts, Chantel Lynn
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school

Latest News

Fort Frye's golf team advances to the Div. III state tournament after winning districts on Monday
Fort Frye boys golf team wins District Championship
marshall vs GW
Marshall Thundering Herd host Gardner-Webb
Marietta vs BW
Marietta hosts Baldwin Wallace for OAC conference football game
Williamstown vs. South
Parkersburg South volleyball hosts Williamstown