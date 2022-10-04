Student Athlete of the Week: Aiden Merritt

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Aiden Merritt, a junior from Parkersburg High School, is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a two year starter for the Big Reds varsity soccer team, his goal keeping skills have been critical in the success of the team as they near the start of playoffs.

Aiden has a busy life on top of year round soccer. He is a big part of his church, holds a GPA higher than a 4.0 and is part of multiple clubs and extracurricular activities at Parkersburg.

Aiden hopes for his team to make a deep playoff run and he would love to be named to the All-State team for Class AAA.

