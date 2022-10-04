W.Va. Supreme Court hears arguments in school voucher case

By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 5:28 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - A lawyer representing parents who sued the state of West Virginia argued in the state Supreme Court that a voucher program that would provide parents state money to pull their children out of K-12 public schools is blatantly unconstitutional.

Tamerlin Godley said the enactment of the Hope Scholarship Program would disproportionately impact poor children and those with disabilities.

Passed by the GOP-controlled state legislature last year, the program would have of the most far-reaching school choice programs in the country.

It was set to go into effect this school year, but was blocked by a lower court judge in July.

