American Red Cross hosting blood drive Oct. 7 on Dudley Ave. location

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive this Friday, with the added bonus of trying to get more volunteers.

The Red Cross will be hosting this blood drive on October 7th from 9 a.m. to three in the afternoon.

Ohio River Valley chapter executive director, Sharon Kesselring says that the current blood supply for the red cross is upgraded from its crisis level from earlier this year. But says the supply is still vulnerable.

Kesselring says that this drive will be helpful in providing more help to the current supply the non-profit holds.

“It’s so urgent that we make sure and keep enough blood on the shelf. Had we not had the type of response we’ve been having this summer which was pretty unusual since the fact that we’re in such a great shortage during the summer. But we were able to almost maintain a regular blood supply just a little short of that. So, we were able then to immediately respond then to the Florida crisis,” says Kesselring.

The American Red Cross will also be looking to find new volunteers at the drive.

As the Ohio River Valley chapter currently has 30 total regional volunteers and 25 of them are doing relief work in Hurricane Ian.

If you are interested in signing up to donate or volunteer, you can click on this link to find out more.

