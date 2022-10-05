Day one of testimony in the Victor Lee Thompson trial started Tuesday

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

It was day one of testimony in the Victor Lee Thompson trial.

Thompson is on trial for the murder and burglary in connection to the killing of Darren Salaam last year.

The Prosecution and Defense had their opening statements, followed by nine witnesses from the State. The State Prosecutor’s Office went through the events leading up to the death of Darren Salaam in their opening statements.

The Defense followed and said Thompson’s actions were in self defense.

“If you have a gun pointed in your face, you have the right to defend yourself,” Thompson’s lawyer Jay Morgan Leach explained.

The victim’s son, Darren Salaam JR., took the stand. He said he was with his dad when they heard a man shouting at a woman. He says he hid in a closet while his dad went to check.

“I was already in the closet when the gunshot went off....I was scared I didn’t know if they were going to come back there.”

Salaam Junior said he jumped out of a window after he heard a gunshot.

“I looked to my left and my dad was standing right there. He’s on the phone. I was asking him, like, ‘can we get out of here?’ That’s when he tells me he’s shot.

Another witness was Rhonda Bay. She’s charged with accessory after the fact of burglary. She took a plea deal to testify against him.

On the stand she says she was with Thompson that day and helped him after the shooting.

“He showed up at my house....Yeah, he just said he needed a safe place to go, and some cigarettes and stuff.”

Mr. Lefebure asked if she contacted law enforcement. Bay answered, no.

