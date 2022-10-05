Family Crisis Intervention Center raises awareness during October

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - “We feel that it is important to bring awareness to who we are, that we’re here, we’re here to support people and help them walk them through that process. To make it a little bit safer conditions for them,” says Family Crisis Intervention Center executive director, Emily Larkins.

In the month of October, Family Crisis Intervention Center executive director, Emily Larkins says that the facility is working to bring awareness to the issue of domestic violence.

Larkins says it’s an issue that impacts men, women and children.

And the center is tailoring to meet the needs of those seeking help.

“And so, whether you’re male or female, we try to identify or help to identify what they might need,” says Larkins. “Ensure their safety and comfortability and the confidentiality of the situation. And then we just move from there.”

Larkins says that the center is seeing an increase in case counts since the pandemic.

With many clients using other methods to seek help.

“We’re in a rural state. A lot of our programs and offices are in rural communities,” says Larkins. “And so, individuals were seeking our services in a different manner maybe than before. Using social media, using email, using the hotline or the telephone in order to reach out to our staff.”

The center is reporting nearly three thousand contacts, over 10 thousand direct hours of service and over two thousand hotline calls.

Larkins and other officials believe that the case count is much higher for something that she says is already underreported.

“So, not only is it generally underreported, then with the pandemic compounding that, I think it really became even more underreported,” says Larkins.

If you or anyone you know is experiencing domestic abuse, dial 1-800-799-7233 for the National Domestic Hotline.

