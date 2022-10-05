Glenville man charged with sexually abusing student ‘approximately 15 times’

Paul McCullough
Paul McCullough(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after state police says he sexually abused a student “approximately 15 times” over the course of several years.

West Virginia State Police was notified of a complaint from a school counselor regarding a student and sexual abuse on Sept. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

The student reportedly told staff at the school 58-year-old Paul McCullough, of Glenville, sexually touched them over the course of several years, adding that he would “make a game of it.”

In an interview with CPS, the student’s parents say the juvenile would never elaborate on what happened regarding McCullough in incidents that started in Dec. 2019, court documents say. When one parent tried to have a meeting with McCullough about what may have happened, he told her that “it ‘Sweep under the rug.’”

In an interview, the juvenile estimated McCullough sexually touched them “approximately 15 times over a four year period.”

McCullough has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Williamstown homecoming game
WTAP Daybreak - Williamstown homecoming game
Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
Blackwater Falls State Park sled run tickets available for advance purchase
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to help those underprivileged
West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can...
WVa getting 8 accessible minivans to help with mobility