Glenville man charged with sexually abusing student ‘approximately 15 times’

GLENVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - A Gilmer County man has been charged after state police says he sexually abused a student “approximately 15 times” over the course of several years.

West Virginia State Police was notified of a complaint from a school counselor regarding a student and sexual abuse on Sept. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

The student reportedly told staff at the school 58-year-old Paul McCullough, of Glenville, sexually touched them over the course of several years, adding that he would “make a game of it.”

In an interview with CPS, the student’s parents say the juvenile would never elaborate on what happened regarding McCullough in incidents that started in Dec. 2019, court documents say. When one parent tried to have a meeting with McCullough about what may have happened, he told her that “it ‘Sweep under the rug.’”

In an interview, the juvenile estimated McCullough sexually touched them “approximately 15 times over a four year period.”

McCullough has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $200,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.