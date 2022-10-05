Hope Mission has a weekly clothing giveaway

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Hope Mission is giving people hope and clothes.

The mission is helping the community by having a clothing giveaway.

Community members donate the clothing and people from Recovery Point stop in to help set up the giveaway.

Anna Music and David Murdock are associated with Hope Mission and they talked about how helpful the clothing drive is for the community.

Music and Murdock said, “They are here for clothes and we aren’t going to judge them in any way. If they want to take a box load, three box loads, that’s fine with us; or a truck load. Sometimes they take a truck load back home. They are in need and we want them to know that we love Jesus. We want them to know that, and if they want to talk to us they can.”

The clothing giveaway is typically 11 am to 5 pm on Wednesdays in front of Hope Mission on Lynn St.

Along with the clothing giveaway, the mission has free meals on the last Sunday of every month.

Hope Mission is also planning on having a coat drive in a few weeks, and a Christmas giveaway.

For more information on Hope Mission you can visit:

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.