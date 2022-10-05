Obituary: Caplinger, Geneva Ann

Geneva Ann Caplinger, 81, of Lubeck, WV, passed away at the Camden Clark Medical Center on October 4, 2022.

She was born on March 5, 1941, in Rockport, WV, the daughter of the late Clyde Francis Burton and Marie Deem Burton Gordon Tracewell.

She married Paul Caplinger on August 31, 1957, who preceded her in death.

Geneva was a wonderful Mother and cared deeply about her family. She had previously worked at Dils and Sid’s. Geneva was a member of the Senior Stitchers, where she loved sewing with the gals and looked forward to sewing every Tuesday morning. She loved to sew and had made numerous quilts that she had given to all her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. Geneva also loved to trout fish and spend time at her camp at Elkins. She was a member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Lubeck.

Geneva is survived by her children Karen (Lou) Grogg, Tom (Sherri) Caplinger, Mike Caplinger all of Lubeck, Dave (Debbie) Caplinger of Vienna, son-in-law Art Lilly of Lubeck, grandsons Bill, Josh, Justin, and Seth Caplinger, James and Sean Lilly; granddaughters Adrianne Caplinger, step-granddaughter Rachael Grogg; three great-granddaughters; seven great-grandchildren, brother Phillip (Yvonne) Gordon of Tennessee, sister Pam Gordon of Mineral Wells and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of fifty-seven years, Paul E. Caplinger, daughter Brenda Lilly, sister Donna Jean Patterson, and brother Jackie Gordon.

Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am Friday at St. Monica Catholic Church, Lubeck, WV, with Father John Rice as celebrant. Burial will be at Mt. Carmel Catholic Cemetery, Parkersburg, WV.

Visitation will be Thursday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg, with a Christian Wake Service at 7:30 PM.

The family would like to thank the ICU staff at Camden Clark and the staff at Rockland Ridge for the care they gave Mom.

Memorial donations can be made to St. Francis Xavier Parish, 609 Market Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

