Obituary: Drain, Pamela Kay

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Pamela Kay Drain, 68, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center with her daughter at her side.

She was born June 25, 1954, in Parkersburg, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Ronald and Madeline Lawrentz Hunt.

Pamela was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and was an avid supporter of the Big Reds, WVU football, and Duke basketball. She enjoyed spending time at the beach and with her family. However, her grandson, Brody, was her greatest joy.

She is survived by her boyfriend of 38 years, Ed Beeson; her daughter, Nikki Elliott (Joshua Lawson); grandson, Brody Elliott; brother, Greg Hunt (Debbie); and sisters, Sue Eckhart (Earl) and Jean Souther (Stan).

Pamela was preceded in death by her parents.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, September 30, 2022, at Sunset Memory Gardens.

