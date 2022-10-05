Obituary: John, Courtney Day Hupp Saint

Courtney Day Hupp Saint John, 34, entered eternal life on September 21, 2022. She was born on June 3, 1988, the eldest of four children born to Michael A. and Tara L. Hunter Hupp. She was unquestionably her parents’ favorite daughter.

Courtney was born and raised in Marietta, Ohio, having graduated from Marietta High School in 2006. She briefly attended Ohio University and lived in Athens, Ohio, before her wanderlust took her elsewhere. She lived for a time in Albuquerque, New Mexico, then State College, Pennsylvania, before settling in Detroit, Michigan, where she happily lived for the past seven years.

Courtney was so many things. In a world that so brazenly tries to fit each of us into boxes, Courtney undoubtedly was able to live her life the way she wanted. She was an avid traveler and explorer, a hula hooper, and a stray rescuer. She was an epic house party thrower, a home remodeler, and quite possibly the best crocheter in all of Detroit. She was known for her green thumb and passion for photography and vintage things.

Courtney was a free spirit. But she was also a loving daughter, granddaughter, big sister, niece, cousin, wife, girlfriend, roommate, and best friend to those lucky enough to call her one.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her younger brothers Nathaniel, Jacob, and Clayton Hupp—who always enjoyed tormenting her—her maternal grandmother, Carolyn Hunter of Marietta, Ohio, her maternal grandfather, Fred Hunter of Marietta, Ohio, her former husband, David Saint John of Detroit, Michigan, and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and longtime friends. We would be remiss not to mention Mallori Berentz, Kayla Sutton Fortney, Katie Watkins, and Kayla Lauer Antill. The sheer longevity of friendship and closeness Courtney shared with each of you is something very few will ever be as privileged to experience. Additionally, she is survived by two people so very near and dear to her heart, Kirsten Anderson and Arthur Miller, both of Detroit, Michigan.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Gale and Jerrie Hupp, and her maternal great-grandparents, Florence and Bert Hider.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 1, from 1 to 3 pm at Souls Harbor Baptist Church in Marietta. In lieu of flowers, we ask donations to be made to //tourismcares.org/make-a-donation in memory of Courtney. Courtney’s first love was to travel, and we know beyond any doubt that she would have been so happy to support their mission. Online condolences can be made at

