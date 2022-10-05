Obituary: Jones, James M.

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
James M. Jones of Big Springs, WV, 60, of Big Springs, WV, passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at Minnie Hamilton Health System.

He was born on January 8, 1962. He was the son of Harry “Mack” Jones and the late Karen I. (Goodnight) Jones.

He is survived by his wife Shelvia (Fluharty) Jones, one daughter Erica Jones, and one granddaughter Faith Santos. As well as his father, Harry “Mack” Jones and siblings Pamela (Darrell) Buck, David (Teresa) Jones, Scott (Kathy) Jones, Brenda (Winnie) Sinnett, and several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents, his mother, Karen I. Jones, and his sister Debra Richards. James will be missed by many and will never be forgotten.

Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, has been entrusted with the final arrangements for Mr. Jones.

There will not be any services at this time.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

