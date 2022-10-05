Obituary: Looney, Velma L. (Nutt)

Velma L. (Nutt) Looney, 86, of Parkersburg, West Virginia, passed away on Friday, September 30, 2022, surrounded by her family.

She was born on July 18, 1936, in Cairo, West Virginia, a daughter of the late Cecil and Thelma Lewis Nutt.

Velma graduated from Belpre High School in 1954. She was the owner and broker of Looney Real Estate. She was a prior South Parkersburg Baptist Church member but more recently attended Grace Gospel Church in Pettyville.

Left behind to cherish her memory are her children, Linda Sines (John) and Steve Looney (Deanna); son-in-law, Frank Lee; siblings, Delmar Nutt and Ruth Nolan; sister-in-law, Janet Looney; grandchildren, Melissa Russell, Mark Sines (Kathi), Jason Sines (Jessica), Steven Looney (Jacki), and Mathew Looney (Thalia); great-grandchildren, Ethan Winn, Elias Winn, Evan Bonewitz, Skyler Sines, Brooklyn Sines, Jacob Sines, Steven Looney II, Claira Looney, Andrew Looney, and Baby Looney; as well as several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Harold Looney; son, Frank Looney; and daughter, Nancy Lee.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor David Nutt officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m, at the funeral home. Entombment to follow at Sunset Memory Gardens.

The family would like to thank all of the staff at Ohio Valley Health Care for their kind and compassionate care for Velma.

