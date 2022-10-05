Obituary: Rake, Larry Lee

Larry Lee Rake, 84, of Marietta, passed away at 2:04 pm, Monday, September 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on 22 December 1937 in Dart, Ohio, to Robert and Ruth (Kiggans) Rake.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired U S Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major and also retired from the laborers union and Greenless Construction Company. He was a valued member of Souls Harbor Church.

On August 2, 1955, he married Dolores (Gumm) Rake, who preceded him in death and is survived by five daughters and one son; Sherry (Bruce) Abbott of Marietta, Dianna Wharton of Marietta, Brenda (Dan) Turner of Marietta, Susie Rake of Marietta, Danny (Pam) Rake of New Matamoras & Beckey Rake of Marietta; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, George Rake of Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dolores Rake.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, 29 September, from 2 to 4 and 6 to McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service. Messages of condolences can be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenwood Community Endowment (donations payable to United Church Home, reference Glenwood Community Endowment in honor of Larry Rake)

