Obituary: Rake, Larry Lee

Larry Lee Rake Obit
Larry Lee Rake Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Larry Lee Rake, 84, of Marietta, passed away at 2:04 pm, Monday, September 26, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital. He was born on 22 December 1937 in Dart, Ohio, to Robert and Ruth (Kiggans) Rake.

Larry was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. He was a retired U S Army Reserve Command Sergeant Major and also retired from the laborers union and Greenless Construction Company. He was a valued member of Souls Harbor Church.

On August 2, 1955, he married Dolores (Gumm) Rake, who preceded him in death and is survived by five daughters and one son; Sherry (Bruce) Abbott of Marietta, Dianna Wharton of Marietta, Brenda (Dan) Turner of Marietta, Susie Rake of Marietta, Danny (Pam) Rake of New Matamoras & Beckey Rake of Marietta; 11 grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother, George Rake of Marietta.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his wife, Dolores Rake.

The family will greet friends on Thursday, 29 September, from 2 to 4 and 6 to McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home, followed by a private graveside service. Messages of condolences can be sent to www.Lankfordfh.com

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Glenwood Community Endowment (donations payable to United Church Home, reference Glenwood Community Endowment in honor of Larry Rake)

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Drain, Pamela Kay
Courtney Day Hupp Saint John obit
Obituary: John, Courtney Day Hupp Saint
Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach Obit
Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan
Richard Allen Wiseman II
Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen