Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan

Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach was born in Parkersburg, WV, on August 24th, 1934, to the late Benjamin Turner and Cleo Turner Mendenhall. On September 4th, 2022 our beloved mother left this world surrounded by her loving children: daughters; Frances Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.; Rebecca Farnsworth of Parkersburg, WV; and son Michael Doonan of Vero Beach, FL.

She is also survived by an older brother Benjamin Turner of FL; Grandsons; Adam Farnsworth (Kate) and Michael J Doonan (Emily); granddaughter Chelsea Doonan; and great-grandson Easton Farnsworth.

Mrs. Sakach formerly was one of the first to work with the Headstart Program for the underprivileged, helping them to complete their education and obtain a job. She advanced to become the Director of the Foster Grandparent’s Program until her retirement. She enjoyed Bridge, being an excellent player, fantastic couples dancer, wonderful Wife, Mother, and Grandmother, always putting family first. She lived a very full life, always surrounded by love and joy, with a great zest for living and traveling.

She and her deceased husband, Joseph Sakach, were generous in their charitable endeavors benefiting organizations located in Parkersburg, including; Blennerhassett Museum, Sheltered Workshop, Parkersburg Art Center, Parkersburg Humane Society, as well as many other nonprofits also in Florida.

Services will be Friday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg. Burial will follow at Evergreen North, located on Route 2 North, where she will be laid to rest with her husband in their mausoleum.

People wishing to pay their respects may visit Leavitt Funeral Home on Thursday, September 29th, from 6-8 PM and one hour prior to the service on Friday.

Our Mother was more beautiful than a movie star, shone brighter than the sun, and her departure leaves a emptiness in our hearts never to be filled. Rest in peace, Dearest Momma.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.