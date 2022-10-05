Obituary: Scott, Patty Ann Reed

Patty Ann Reed Scott, 84, of Vincent, Ohio, formerly of Chillicothe, passed at 1:09 p.m. Monday, October 3, 2022, in Rockland Ridge Nursing Home, Belpre, OH, following an extended illness.

She was born January 16, 1938, in Chillicothe, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Rhoda E. Little Reed.

On April 11, 1963, she married Harold Eugene “Red” Scott, who passed on April 20, 1989.

Surviving are children, Charles (Amanda) Jackson, of Vincent, Melinda (Bill) Causey Blaney, of Chillicothe, William “Punch” (Starlet Delfosse) Scott, of Londonderry and Darrell Scott, of Chillicothe; step-children, Danny Scott, Carol Chandler, both of Waverly, Sandy Bickers, of Columbus and Michael (Leah) Scott, of Waverly; Grandchildren, Amanda Kilkenny, Chad Jackson (Samar), Emily Jackson, Kelly (Dylan)

Jackson, Heath Causey, Keath (Jennifer) Causey, April (Jeff) Kiser, Kristen (Brent) Butterbuagh, Autumn Pierce, Linsay Scott, Brittany Scott, Kelsey (David) Rhodes, Karly Scott, Timothee Scott; numerous Step Grandchildren; a host of Great Grandchildren; and many Nieces and Nephews. In addition to her husband and parents, she was predeceased by a son, Jospeh Truman Scott, and five brothers.

Patty was a member of High Street CCCU. In 1979, she retired from RCA, where she had worked for many years. Patty had also worked at GE Circleville and had operated the Scott Family Group Home under the direction of Ross County MRDD. She served as the Treasurer for the White Oak Association and National Church Residence Association. Patty led a life of giving to her children, others’ children, and many strangers along the way who all called her “Mom.” Her favorite color was purple. Patty was known for her right hook on the bus route that she had driven in Yellowbud, OH, and her feisty broom flying skills.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, October 9, 2022, in the WARE FUNERAL HOME, with Pastor John Hocker officiating. Burial will follow in Floral Hills Memory Gardens. Friends may call at the WARE FUNERAL HOME from 12 noon until the time of the service on Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.