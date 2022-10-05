Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Wiseman II, 6, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away September 7, 2022.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio January 20, 2016, a son of Richard Allen Wiseman I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman of Washington, West Virginia.

Richard enjoyed the trampoline, climbing, swinging, running, and jumping. He was very musically inclined and was the most loving little soul.

He is survived by his parents, Richard Wise I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents. He was dearly loved by his teachers.

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The memorial service will be Saturday 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

