Obituary: Wiseman II, Richard Allen

Richard Allen Wiseman II
Richard Allen Wiseman II(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Richard Allen Wiseman II, 6, of Washington, West Virginia, passed away September 7, 2022.

He was born in Marietta, Ohio January 20, 2016, a son of Richard Allen Wiseman I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman of Washington, West Virginia.

Richard enjoyed the trampoline, climbing, swinging, running, and jumping.  He was very musically inclined and was the most loving little soul.

He is survived by his parents, Richard Wise I and Laddy (Phamarnkhol) Wiseman, and many aunts, uncles, cousins, and grandparents.  He was dearly loved by his teachers.

Richard was preceded in death by his grandparents.

The memorial service will be Saturday 4:00 PM at the Leavitt Funeral Home Parkersburg, with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the funeral home.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Drain, Pamela Kay
Courtney Day Hupp Saint John obit
Obituary: John, Courtney Day Hupp Saint
Lea Delores Turner Doonan Sakach Obit
Obituary: Sakach, Lea Delores Turner Doonan
Larry Lee Rake Obit
Obituary: Rake, Larry Lee