Repairs to River Trail at Duck Creek are rescheduled

By Laura Bowen
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Repairs to the River Trail at Duck Creek have been pushed back.

According to Marietta’s City Engineer Joe Tucker, repairs were originally expected to start this week. Now that date’s been moved to November 7th.

The Marietta River Trail collapsed in June of 2020. Since then, it’s brought up safety concerns. The mayor and a former city councilman have told WTAP that the closure has forced some pedestrians to walk alongside Route 7.

For background information on the issue, click on the links below to read previous coverage.

City of Marietta will start repairs on Duck Creek trail (wtap.com)

City of Marietta drills for answers beneath River Trail (wtap.com)

Marietta River Trail still closed; residents concerned about safety (wtap.com)

