Repairs to River Trail at Duck Creek are rescheduled

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Repairs to the River Trail at Duck Creek have been pushed back.

According to Marietta’s City Engineer Joe Tucker, repairs were originally expected to start this week. Now that date’s been moved to November 7th.

The Marietta River Trail collapsed in June of 2020. Since then, it’s brought up safety concerns. The mayor and a former city councilman have told WTAP that the closure has forced some pedestrians to walk alongside Route 7.

