Riverview Credit Union is holding a food drive

WTAP News @ 6
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

This is the 8th year that Riverview has held their food drive.

The food drive started October 1st and will run through the end of the month.

President and CEO Doug Ankrom talks about the reason for the food drive.

Ankrom said, “As we get close to the holiday season, we are realizing that a lot of families are struggling with inflation the way it is. Grocery bills are a lot higher, so money doesn’t go as far. We know the food pantries in our area will get hit harder this holiday season so if there is anything we can do to keep their shelves stocked so the people who need the food can get what they need.”

They are collecting nonperishable food items, canned goods, toiletries, and more.

You can drop donations off at any Riverview Credit Union locations.

For more information on the food drive you can visit:

Riverview Credit Union - Food Drive

