Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial

The State rested their case and the Defense called their witness
WTAP News @ 6
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself.

During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense.

“I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the curtain. That’s why I peaked the curtain and he was creeping behind the curtain with a gun.”

The State said the shooting wasn’t self-defense...it was about race.

Earlier in testimony the lead investigator in the case Parkersburg Police Lieutenant Beniah Depue was questioned in cross examination about evidence collected at the scene.

The defense is trying to prove the scene was compromised due to the time it took to respond, and lack of evidence collected at the scene to investigate the alternative of self-defense.

The State also argued that due to the 911 call not giving a clear address, it was a factor in the time.

They also brought up that Depue’s experience with other ‘self-defense crime scenes’ as to why they say he did not collect certain evidence.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure asked Lt. Depue, ” If there were evidence in your mind that would have lead you to self-defense, would you have explored that further?”

Depue answered with, “I would be obligated to, yes.”

Day three of the trial will begin early Thursday morning at 9 A.M. The defense thinks it should be able to get through its witnesses Thursday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Latest News

Marietta River Trail repairs are pushed back.
Repairs to River Trail at Duck Creek are rescheduled
Family Crisis Intervention Center raises awareness during October
Family Crisis Intervention Center raises awareness during October
American Red Cross hosting blood drive Oct. 7 on Dudley Ave. location
American Red Cross hosting blood drive Oct. 7 on Dudley Ave. location
Riverview Food Drive
Riverview Credit Union is holding a food drive