Victor Lee Thompson took the stand in day two of his murder trial

Day two of the Victor Lee Thompson Trial wrapped up Wednesday with Thompson taking the stand himself.

During his testimony Thompson says he shot and killed Darren Salaam Senior in self-defense.

“I was just surprised. I didn’t know he was on the other side of the curtain. That’s why I peaked the curtain and he was creeping behind the curtain with a gun.”

The State said the shooting wasn’t self-defense...it was about race.

Earlier in testimony the lead investigator in the case Parkersburg Police Lieutenant Beniah Depue was questioned in cross examination about evidence collected at the scene.

The defense is trying to prove the scene was compromised due to the time it took to respond, and lack of evidence collected at the scene to investigate the alternative of self-defense.

The State also argued that due to the 911 call not giving a clear address, it was a factor in the time.

They also brought up that Depue’s experience with other ‘self-defense crime scenes’ as to why they say he did not collect certain evidence.

Wood County Prosecutor Pat Lefebure asked Lt. Depue, ” If there were evidence in your mind that would have lead you to self-defense, would you have explored that further?”

Depue answered with, “I would be obligated to, yes.”

Day three of the trial will begin early Thursday morning at 9 A.M. The defense thinks it should be able to get through its witnesses Thursday.

