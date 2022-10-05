Williamstown Homecoming football game on Friday moved to Marietta

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -The Williamstown High School Homecoming football game on Friday, Oct. 7th against Weir will be played at Marietta.

Kickoff will be at 7:15 p.m. The gates will open at 6 p.m. Fans will not be able to enter the stadium before 6 p.m.

Buy tickets by clicking on this site: https://gofan.co/app/school/WV2669?fbclid=IwAR0EtQa3i2WTxEPPF8K9SMoraTXVQNJ1VDgc1i9CFKLmwpScODbsNJgySH0

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.