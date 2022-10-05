World’s oldest living dog dies at 22

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday. (Source: WHNS)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – The world’s oldest dog died Monday at age 22.

Pebbles, a toy fox terrier from South Carolina, was recognized this spring by Guinness World Records as the world’s oldest living dog. She was born on March 28, 2000.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes Monday, just five months shy of her 23rd birthday.

Her owners Bobby and Julie Gregory said the tiny, 4-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved to sunbathe while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime, Pebbles gave birth to 32 puppies with her partner Rocky, who died in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

