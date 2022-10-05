WV WIC announces increase in cash-value benefits

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monthly increase in cash-value benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants has been announced.

According to the West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, WV WIC will issue the following increased benefits per month:

Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.00.

Pregnant women of twins will receive $49.00.

Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.00.

Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.

Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.00.

Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.

A child 12 months through age five will receive $25.00.

The increased benefits were effective October 1, 2022.

“The increase in benefits prioritizes consistent access to nutritious foods for all WIC participants,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences.”

The increase is funded to states by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.

