WV WIC announces increase in cash-value benefits

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 9:56 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A monthly increase in cash-value benefits (CVB) for WV WIC participants has been announced.

According to the West Virginia’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WV WIC), within the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources’ Bureau for Public Health, WV WIC will issue the following increased benefits per month:

  • Pregnant women (single child) and non-breastfeeding, postpartum women will receive $44.00.
  • Pregnant women of twins will receive $49.00.
  • Fully and partially breastfeeding women (single child) will receive $49.00.
  • Fully breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $73.50.
  • Partially breastfeeding women (multiple children) will receive $49.00.
  • Minimally breastfeeding and non-breastfeeding postpartum women will receive $44.00.
  • A child 12 months through age five will receive $25.00.

The increased benefits were effective October 1, 2022.

“The increase in benefits prioritizes consistent access to nutritious foods for all WIC participants,” said Heidi Staats, director of the West Virginia WIC program. “As our state continues to navigate increased costs and supply chain issues, this vital assistance ensures that new parents can introduce their children to new varieties of foods at a critical time for the development of taste preferences.”

The increase is funded to states by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Service through a federal continuing resolution.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2022 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2022 Mid-Ohio Valley Trick-or-Treat times
One person dead following two-vehicle wreck on Route 50 in Walker, West Virginia.
UPDATE: Law enforcement released the name of the victim in a fatal car wreck on Route 50
Mark Joseph Tilton Obit
Obituary: Tilton, Mark Joseph
A Berea man pleaded not guilty to charges after being caught on camera groping his 16-year-old...
Ohio man charged for groping 16-year-old step-daughter on camera during virtual school
Bridgett Nichole Willis Obit
Obituary: Willis, Bridgett Nichole

Latest News

WTAP Daybreak - Williamstown homecoming game
WTAP Daybreak - Williamstown homecoming game
Blackwater Falls State Park sled run
Blackwater Falls State Park sled run tickets available for advance purchase
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow throws during the first half of an NFL football game...
Joe Burrow launches nonprofit foundation to help those underprivileged
West Virginia has helped some agencies in the state procure eight accessible minivans that can...
WVa getting 8 accessible minivans to help with mobility
Paul McCullough
Glenville man charged with sexually abusing student ‘approximately 15 times’