Arts and entertainment events happening October 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Thursday, October 6th

Escape the Mad Tea Party! A Wonderlandian Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library

Humane Society Adoption Week @ Human Society of the Ohio Valley

Art Display 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM @ WesBanco

Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

Oil Painting in the Attic 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Open Sew Machine Basics 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace

Intro to American Sign Language 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ WVU-P

Pottery on the Wheel 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Tribute to Tom Petty 8:00 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Friday, October 7th

Alice in Wonderland Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library

Humane Society Adoption Week @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Volunteer Open House 9:00 AM @ American Red Cross- Parkersburg

Art Display 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM @ WesBanco

Preschool Story Time 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library

Brown Baggin Thru History 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM @ Campus Martius and Ohio River Museum

Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

First Friday Artsbridge Pups and Pumpkins 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM

Cutler Station 6:00 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre

Finetime: Bride of Frankenstein 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Mansion by Candlelight 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM @ Blennerhassett Island

River Towne Band 6:00 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars

Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express 8:00 PM @ Actors Guild

Live- Division Street at 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company

Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Histle 9:00 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall

Saturday, October 8th

Alice in Wonderland Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library

Humane Society Adoption Week @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley

Cultural Caravan Bus Tour- Ohio Art Notables 8:00 AM @ Marietta College PA Parking Lot

Alice in Wonderland on the Streets of Parkersburg 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM @ Market Street

Boulevard Drive Craft Show 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM @ Belpre Civitan Park

Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM @ 100 Mill Creek Rd. Marietta, OH

Butcher Family Farm Fun Day 10:00 AM @ Butcher Family Farm

Customer Appreciation Day 10:00 AM @ Florence Creamery Little Hocking, OH

Kids Shop and Create- Ages 3 and up 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library

Stacy’s Family Farm Fall Car Fest Show 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM @ Stacy’s Family Farm Marietta

Fund Run GLOW 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ Wayne Street Medical Campus Marietta, OH

Grown Bones/ Becker/ Cassius at Best/ Pigeonholes 6:00 PM @ Town House

Mansion by Candlelight- 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM @ Blennerhassett Island State Park

Sunday, October 9th

Parkersburg Choral Society’s Fall Recital 3:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center

Halloween Pet Photos- We Luv Pets 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ We Luv Pets- Marietta

