Arts and entertainment events happening October 6th-9th across the Mid-Ohio Valley
Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org
Thursday, October 6th
- Escape the Mad Tea Party! A Wonderlandian Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library
- Humane Society Adoption Week @ Human Society of the Ohio Valley
- Art Display 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM @ WesBanco
- Birth-Two Years Story Time 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Oil Painting in the Attic 10:00 AM to 12:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Open Sew Machine Basics 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM @ BB2C Makerspace
- Intro to American Sign Language 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ WVU-P
- Pottery on the Wheel 6:00 PM to 8:30 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Tribute to Tom Petty 8:00 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Friday, October 7th
- Alice in Wonderland Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library
- Humane Society Adoption Week @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
- Volunteer Open House 9:00 AM @ American Red Cross- Parkersburg
- Art Display 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM @ WesBanco
- Preschool Story Time 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM @ Emerson Avenue Library
- Brown Baggin Thru History 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM @ Campus Martius and Ohio River Museum
- Preschool Picasso Classes 12:30 PM to 2:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- First Friday Artsbridge Pups and Pumpkins 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM
- Cutler Station 6:00 PM @ Peoples Bank Theatre
- Finetime: Bride of Frankenstein 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Mansion by Candlelight 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM @ Blennerhassett Island
- River Towne Band 6:00 PM @ Marietta Wine Cellars
- Agatha Christie’s Murder on the Orient Express 8:00 PM @ Actors Guild
- Live- Division Street at 8:00 PM to 10:00 PM @ Parkersburg Brewing Company
- Buffalo Wabs & The Price Hill Histle 9:00 PM @ Adelphia Music Hall
Saturday, October 8th
- Alice in Wonderland Escape Room @ South Parkersburg Library
- Humane Society Adoption Week @ Humane Society of the Ohio Valley
- Cultural Caravan Bus Tour- Ohio Art Notables 8:00 AM @ Marietta College PA Parking Lot
- Alice in Wonderland on the Streets of Parkersburg 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM @ Market Street
- Boulevard Drive Craft Show 9:00 AM to 6:00 PM @ Belpre Civitan Park
- Teen/Tween Acting Classes 9:45 AM to 10:45 AM @ 100 Mill Creek Rd. Marietta, OH
- Butcher Family Farm Fun Day 10:00 AM @ Butcher Family Farm
- Customer Appreciation Day 10:00 AM @ Florence Creamery Little Hocking, OH
- Kids Shop and Create- Ages 3 and up 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Friends of the Library Book Sale 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM @ Parkersburg/Wood Co. Library
- Stacy’s Family Farm Fall Car Fest Show 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM @ Stacy’s Family Farm Marietta
- Fund Run GLOW 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ Wayne Street Medical Campus Marietta, OH
- Grown Bones/ Becker/ Cassius at Best/ Pigeonholes 6:00 PM @ Town House
- Mansion by Candlelight- 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM @ Blennerhassett Island State Park
Sunday, October 9th
- Parkersburg Choral Society’s Fall Recital 3:00 PM @ Parkersburg Art Center
- Halloween Pet Photos- We Luv Pets 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM @ We Luv Pets- Marietta
