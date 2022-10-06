Band of the Week: Marietta High School

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Marietta Marching Band is hopeful this year when it comes to competitions.

Director Korey Parlin says he is excited about competition season with a bigger group than last year.

Parlin said, “So last year we were a pretty young group, still trying to get in the swing of things after the affects of COVID. This year has definitly been an improvement on last year. We compared our numbers to our start of last year and we’re already above that start this year. We are headed in the right direction as a program and hope to keep heading in that way.”

Senior Ryan Knight thinks the Wall of Sound has what it takes to get back to the state competition this year.

Knight said, “The grade of progression has gone really good. In past years we haven’t really been doing as good in progression, but this year we’ve been doing really good. The motivation could be a little bit better, but honestly with the progression I have no doubt that we’re going to make it to states.”

Senior Henry Porter says the future of the band is excited.

Porter said, “This year the attitude is a lot better. We have a lot of new, younger members that are very excited for what the future of band hold for them. It’s going to be a really great season.”

Marietta’s Marching Band had 16 new members join bringing the band size to 44 people this year.

Senior Savannah Craven says she is excited for where the new members are taking them this year.

Craven said, “We have a lot of younger kids this year, so it has been a little bit of a challenge in the beginning. Just to see everyone grow and make the wall of sound. It’s not going to be the same as it was years ago because they had hundreds of people where as we have like 50, but we can still make the wall of sound with us.”

The Marietta Marching Band is performing their Hamilton themed show Not Throwing Away My Shot at home and away football games.

The marching band also competes, and will be hosting a competition this Saturday at Don Drumm Stadium in Marietta starting at noon.

For more information on the band as well as their schedule of events you can visit:

