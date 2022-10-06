Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held groundbreaking

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - To celebrate its 114th house in the Mid-Ohio Valley, Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley held a groundbreaking ceremony on October 6 to start work on a house being built in Belpre, Ohio.

The event was held on the 2500 block of Valley View Drive. The Belpre Area Community Development Foundation is the lead sponsor of the project.

According to the Executive Director of Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley, Alvin Phillips, it’s the third house to be built in Belpre since 2018. Once the home is completed, Habitat for Humanity will sell the house to future home buyer Mike Palmer and his family.

“Well, Mike has been working hours just about every week since July 2020,” Phillips said. “So it’s been over two years that he was approved, and is sort of putting in hours. He is from the Marietta area and was hoping to get a house built there. And property area is a real challenge. And it is also here in Belpre, but we had this lot available, and he was kind of ready to get his house built. But you know, he seems to really enjoy working on our construction sites. He’s very helpful. And it’s just been a great, great matchup for him to be out there with us.”

One of the requirements of Habitat for Humanity is called sweat equity. Each home buyer puts in 200 hours of volunteer work depending on how many adults are in the family. Phillips said this helps homeowners in a variety of ways.

“I think, number one, is it provides a real base for them in their home knowing...I had a woman tell me one time say, ‘I put that piece of drywall there’, you know, those types of things are really important,” Phillips said. “It also helps them learn some skills that they may not have already known. Some of them do, and some of them don’t. It helps them learn some skills that they may not have already to help maintain their home and future. The other thing is that it helps us get the houses built. We rely on volunteers. We have a couple of staff members, construction staff members, but it takes volunteers to get the houses built. So that’s a big help, particularly on Saturdays, as they are able to come out and help us with building these houses.”

Phillips said he is hoping the contractor can come in during the next few weeks to put in the foundation for the house.

Habitat for Humanity of the Mid-Ohio Valley is building two other houses in the area. One is located in Fleming, Ohio, in Washington County. This is the organization’s special “Women’s Build” that is in its final stages. The other house being built is in South Parkersburg on City View Drive, where plumbing and electricity have gone in. Builders are looking to add drywall to the house in the near future.

More information on how to volunteer your time to build houses can be found here.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.