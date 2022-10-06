Parkersburg H.S. students get visit from Olympic gold medalist, Greg Louganis

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg high school Sports in American Culture class got a visit from another big name in the world of sports.

The students in that class got a zoom visit from four-time Olympic gold medalist, Greg Louganis.

Louganis is considered the greatest diver in history and is widely remembered for his comeback in the 1988 Olympics after being diagnosed as HIV-positive six months prior.

The class got the chance to ask him many questions about his career, his time after the olympics, his HIV status and what it is like to win a gold medal.

The students in the class -- including the high school athletes -- say that this chance at speaking with Louganis is a great opportunity for them.

“So, like, being a fellow athlete, it means a lot because like he can give us like insight on what it took to be such a great athlete since he was an Olympian. So, I think that’s really cool for like us to be high schoolers to see someone so successful talk to us,” says junior, Trinity Balog.

Louganis says his biggest accomplishment in life is his 1996 book, “Breaking the Surface.”

